Liverpool star omitted from international squad for second time in a row

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been omitted from the Uruguay squad for their upcoming international fixtures.

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is now the man in charge of La Celeste, and he’s named his first squad since taking the job last month, with no place for the 23-year-old marksman (as per @Uruguay on Twitter).

As per Liverpool Echo, the ex-Benfica predator has been left out for the friendlies against Nicaragua and Cuba due to injury, with a toe problem also ruling him out of the Reds’ final three matches of the season.

It’s the second international break in succession that Nunez has missed out on getting the call from Uruguay, with an ankle problem precluding him from representing his country at the end of March.

On a personal level, it’ll obviously be disappointing for the 23-year-old to miss a second successive international window through injury, even if it isn’t for competitive action.

However, as compassionate as Jurgen Klopp will be for the player, he may well view it as a positive for Liverpool, as it means the striker will get an extended summer break before the start of pre-season, all the more so having not played since early May.

It would’ve been incredibly galling for the German if Nunez picked up a more serious injury problem in summer friendlies against countries who, with the greatest due respect, are ranked 140th and 165th in the world (FIFA).

Reds fans may be even more relieved that he’ll miss this month’s games when considering that Uruguay will be competing in the Copa America next June, a tournament in which the 23-year-old is very likely to feature.

It’s a blow for the player, but can probably be considered an inadvertent stroke of good fortune for Liverpool as a whole.

You can view the Uruguay squad in full below, via @Uruguay on Twitter:

📋 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗩𝗢𝗖𝗔𝗗𝗢𝗦 Lista de convocados por Marcelo Bielsa para la Fecha FIFA de junio. #ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/R1TCqH1KIt — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) June 2, 2023

