Reliable journo confirms huge Liverpool transfer boost amid Newcastle talks – midfielder prefers Anfield move

Newcastle United are understood to hold interest in Gladbach’s rising star (and Liverpool-linked) Manu Kone ahead of the start of the summer window.

That being said, one report from Jacque Talbot has clarified that such a move is perhaps unlikely given the Frenchman is ‘really trying to get into Liverpool’.

“Manu Kone is another one who is around… he is another one linked with Newcastle and they have had talks, Liverpool as well,” the Football Transfers journalist spoke on YouTube.

“There was a flurry of German press releasing information about it. There is certainly interest there and there has been some initial discussions but I would say, from our end, probably not as strong as they’re making out.

“It’s quite evident the player is really trying to get into Liverpool.”

The Merseysiders are understood to be in the market for potentially as many as three midfielders (with two being the absolute minimum target).

But do Liverpool want Manu Kone?

Empire of the Kop understands that it is a move that could run to completion quickly if we are to move with haste on that front.

With his main strength being his physical attributes, the addition of Kone this summer would represent an important shift back to a physically-dominant midfield trio initially built by Jurgen Klopp and Co. for his first great Liverpool team.

Potentially costing in the region of €30-40m [£25.8-34.4m] too, it’s an entirely affordable transfer for our recruitment team to complete – even should Nice’s Khephren Thuram also be snapped up alongside Alexis Mac Allister this summer.

