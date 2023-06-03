Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool seeking alternative ‘solution’ on Reds gem who European club ‘appreciate’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool don’t want to sell Fabio Carvalho this summer, in the wake of reported interest from RB Leipzig.

The Bundesliga club had submitted a bid for the 20-year-old earlier this week, but this was rejected by the Reds (The Guardian).

The Italian transfer guru has spoken to GIVEMESPORT to share the latest on the situation, with the Anfield club seeking an alternative ‘solution’ to parting with the midfielder completely.

Romano outlined: “RB Leipzig are really pushing to sign him. RB Leipzig really appreciate the player, so they want Fábio Carvalho.

“They want to sign him on a permanent deal, but Liverpool are still trying to find a different kind of solution because they don’t want to lose control of the player.”

READ MORE: Liverpool star omitted from international squad for second time in a row

READ MORE: Alongside Thuram: Transfer reporter says league-winning midfielder is ‘high on the agenda’ for Liverpool

It makes total sense that Liverpool wouldn’t want to jettison Carvalho for good, having only signed him from Fulham a year ago and seeing as he’s still so young.

A loan exit could be worth considering if Jurgen Klopp wants the 20-year-old to get more game-time and isn’t able to give him that at Anfield, with the player getting a paltry eight minutes of Premier League football this side of the World Cup break last winter (Transfermarkt).

Another option raised in a report by The Guardian is a sale with the inclusion of a buyback clause, although Romano’s assertion that the Reds are reluctant to ‘lose control’ of him would suggest that they’d rather avoid a permanent transfer of any kind.

Ian Doyle mentioned in a recent Q&A for the Liverpool Echo that Carvalho’s displays in pre-season could be pivotal in determining whether he’s kept at his current club or allowed to depart on loan, and the youngster deserves to be given that window to prove his worth to his manager.

If given that opportunity, though, he must make the most of it if he’s to give himself the best chance of staying at Anfield for the 2023/24 season at least.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions