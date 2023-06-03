Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool about to sign player for ‘way less’ than people think

Liverpool are reportedly set to fork out ‘way less’ than the £60-70m figure some outlets have claimed the Reds will have to pay to meet Brighton’s release clause for Alexis Mac Allister.

This comes courtesy of Fabrizio Romano’s personal YouTube channel, with the Italian journalist informing fans that the Merseysiders are putting the final touches to details in the Argentine’s contract.

“Carlos, the father of the player, will be in England this weekend. The mission is to complete the negotiation for Alexis Mac Allister next week,” the Guardian reporter said.

“We know Liverpool are absolutely frontrunners. They have to complete some final details on the contract of the player and then Alexis will become a new Liverpool player.

“They have agreement in principle on length of the contract, on the salary is about some final clauses they are discussing for Alexis Mac Allister and then he will agree 100% the personal terms with Liverpool and then join Liverpool because they will pay the release clause to Brighton.

“Trust me, if you see records of £70m, £65m, or £60m – no, it is way less than this. It is a very good deal for Liverpool in this case if they will be able to complete.

“But the timing is very clear: next week for Alexis Mac Allister transfer.”

With the Merseysiders keen to keep costs down and spread their budget as far as possible in light of their upcoming hiatus from the Champions League, it’s news that will no doubt come as music to the ears of Jurgen Klopp’s outfit.

READ MORE: Liverpool could sign ‘perfect’ midfielder they love if £120m transfer happens – Opinion

READ MORE: Liverpool now have inside man who could make midfield transfer easier – Christian Falk

Liverpool could rehaul their entire midfield rather cheaply

Saying, for the sake of argument, that Mac Allister’s release clause numbers at £50m and we can snap up both Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram beyond that for £34.4m and £43m respectively – we could start a brand new midfield on the first day of the season worth less than £130m.

Given the quality (albeit somewhat rough around the edges) and numbers we’d be bringing in, that would be an absolutely remarkable piece of business from Jorg Schmadtke and Co. this summer.

It remains to be seen, of course, whether all three names listed are signed, and whether such fees will be able to be negotiated in the first place, though it’s highly promising that our impending deal for the Seagulls World Cup-winning sensation will be far cheaper than first envisaged.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions