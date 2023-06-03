‘Agent will travel to England’: Fabrizio Romano update sees Liverpool closer to first summer signing than ever before

Liverpool could be set to wrap up the transfer of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion ‘next week’.

Fabrizio Romano shared the update in question on his Twitter account, with the player’s father (and agent) set to travel to England to help put the finishing touches on a personal terms agreement.

Understand Alexis Mac Allister’s father and agent will travel to England in the next few hours — as Liverpool want to complete final details on personal terms agreement. 🚨🔴🇦🇷 #LFC The expectation is to get the deal done next week, his father will be in England to work on that. pic.twitter.com/9NpAPSEUte — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2023

The midfielder has already said his goodbyes to the Amex faithful in a tearful finish to the Seagulls’ season, though has remained coy in public on his future.

Fabrizio Romano’s update could mean Liverpool fans are treated to a ‘Here we go’ soon

It seems like forever that we’ve been told the deal is close to completion, not that we’re in any doubt of that fact after repeated reports on the matter.

Ultimately, there is a sense of nervousness attached to this upcoming window given the scale of the reconstruction job required in the middle of our park.

Departures mixed with increased concerns over the unreliability of our remaining senior options and the relative inexperience of our younger triumvirate of Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bacjetic and Curtis Jones means that we can’t afford to get this wrong.

It’s a big ask of Jorg Schmadtke in his biggest job yet in club football, though one we’re all depending on him succeeding with in order to keep our hiatus from top European football down to the solitary year.

