‘We hear’: What Khephren Thuram’s father & representative think about Liverpool – Jacque Talbot

Liverpool could snap up reported target Khephren Thuram for £8m cheaper than what was initially expected, with the player’s father and representative understood to be keen on a Liverpool move.

Jacque Talbot reported that the asking price associated with the Frenchman appears to be heading in a downward direction. It could potentially fall to around £43m or so owing to the limited options on the table, as things currently stand.

“I certainly think with [Khephren] Thuram… there’s three clubs, there’s PSG, Newcastle and Liverpool. We hear that his father and his representative are pushing towards Liverpool,” the Football Transfers journalist spoke on his personal YouTube channel.

“We hear that Newcastle like him and there have been some talks but at Newcastle they are looking towards the Premier League, and that’s all I’ll say on the matter.

“PSG are another one who are linked with Thuram but they want to get him in installments.

“As we said before, that whole flexing we had a month ago about ‘oh it will be €60m [£51.6]’ – you can see the figures are going lower now, basically because there only a few on the table.

“I expect the figure for Thuram to be maybe €50m (£43m). Around that amount as well.”

The Merseysiders are also thought to be enamoured with Gladbach’s Manu Kone, though it remains unclear whether the Bundesliga ace is considered an alternative to his compatriot or an additional target.

READ MORE: ‘Agent will travel to England’: Fabrizio Romano update sees Liverpool closer to first summer signing than ever before

READ MORE: Alexis Mac Allister finally breaks silence on Liverpool links; drops huge hint on transfer future

Thuram transfer would represent a return to a physical midfield for Liverpool

Blessed with height (standing at 6″4) and strong use of the ball in possession (the midfielder ranks in the 94th percentile for progressive carries, according to FB Ref), the Frenchman would represent potentially great value for money.

There are concerns over his distribution (ranking in the 71st percentile for pass completion) – something that must improve if he’s to thrive in a Jurgen Klopp midfield – though at 22 years of age, we’d back the coaching team to polish those rough edges in good time.

Fans will have already seen footage of Thuram fending off pressures and advancing the ball quickly up the pitch, which are two traits that have been missing greatly from our current crop for much of the campaign.

Getting all that, plus potential, for £43m seems a bargain in our eyes for a player who looks on the verge of taking off into the stratosphere.

If that isn’t a typical Liverpool purchase, we don’t know what is!

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions