(Video) Alexander-Arnold makes Manchester City prediction during F1 interview

Liverpool supporters are perhaps starting to enjoy the stress free weekends without football and it’s clear the players are too with Trent Alexander-Arnold being spotted enjoying the F1 in Spain.

Our No.66 was approached for an interview by Sky Sports and he revealed that he was there to support Red Bull, he was enjoying the sun and then was asked to predict whether Manchester City were now favourites to win the treble and go on to achieve similar success next season.

READ MORE: Star Klopp declared could ‘play for any team in the world’ is ‘unlikely to be offered’ new contract at Liverpool – report

The Scouser said: “I think Manchester City are always favourites for everything” and it’s probably not the answer we want to hear but there is an element in truth about what he said.

After being spotted at the basketball last week, it seems that the 24-year-old is enjoying his chance to go and experience the top level of other sports during his break.

You can watch the interview with Alexander-Arnold via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

"I think Manchester City are always favourites for everything…" Trent Alexander-Arnold at the Spanish Grand Prix 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/eFnfv2R4rq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 4, 2023

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵