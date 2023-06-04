(Video) Anfield Road End roof fully removed in fascinating video of stadium update

Liverpool fans will be aware that this summer will see a lot of work completed at Anfield and another major milestone has now been reached, with the roof being fully removed on the famous side of the ground.

It really is a remarkable watch to see how the builders are managing to use so much of the old stand and combine it with everything new that comes above where the current seats sit.

The old roof caused a lot of visual issues for people sat near the top but, thanks to new 3D virtual tours of the stadium, we can see that these are now a thing of the past.

With a matter of weeks remaining until the season starts, there’s still a lot of work to be completed before we see the finished product.

You can watch the video of the Anfield Road End via KC Imageworks on YouTube:

