Italian outfit target Leeds star to replace Liverpool transfer target who looks destined to leave this summer – report

The chain of transfers that often occurs is often something that is overlooked during the window but with one rumoured Liverpool target looking like he’s being replaced by his parent club already, then we may well start to assume this report could prove to be true.

As reported by leedsunited.news: ‘Juventus have made an enquiry to sign Willy Gnonto from Leeds this summer as the Old Lady scour the market to replace Fede Chiesa – who is a target for Liverpool and Bayern Munich’.

With this story originating from Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport, we can see that these links appear to be stronger in Italy than they are over here at this present moment in time.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold makes Manchester City prediction during F1 interview

In truth, there have barely been any rumours linking Fede Chiesa to Anfield and it does seem a little unlikely at this stage that we have anything to do with a possible negotiation involving Leeds United, Willy Gnonto and Juventus.

The 25-year-old is an attacking player who mainly operates off the left-wing, a position where he managed to record three goals and six assists in 32 games in all competitions this season.

So, with a lack of any tangible links, a rather poor goal contribution return and no real need to further strengthen our attacking options this summer – we can all but rule this rumour out for now.

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵