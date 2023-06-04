‘Not just the muscle man’ – Journalist confirms that potential new midfielder is ‘definitely admired by Liverpool’

It’s going to be a busy summer of transfer activity but one newer name on everyone’s lips seems to be gathering pace and now we have another update which seems to cement the reports that we are interested in bringing the player to Liverpool.

Speaking with Redmen TV, Neil Jones discussed interest in Khephren Thuram: “In terms of the type of player and the age of the player, the price – plays a little bit higher obviously than Koné – he seems like a very interesting player, six foot four and a footballer with it, not just the muscle man.

“What I’ve been told is that he’s one who’s definitely admired by Liverpool, but I wouldn’t be 100% sure that they’ll go in for him this summer. It might depend on who else wants to sign. It might depend what turns out with some other targets, but definitely a player that Liverpool like. I would keep an eye on the links, definitely.

“I think they’re going to get Mac Allister, so if you were talking about getting those three, that’s three players.

“I would lean towards Mac Allister plus one, and maybe a different type of player.”

“I think you’ve just got to back Liverpool in terms of what whatever they do in in the market. In fairness to them, when they have bought a player… generally Liverpool have got it right when they’ve decided this is the player we want. I think you’ve just got to back Liverpool on it.”

It has been reported by L’Équipe in France that we have opened negotiations with OGC Nice for the player and so this is yet more news that confirms these reports and illustrates the interest we must have.

The 22-year-old’s physicality is obviously a key feature of his game and we all know that midfielders in a Jurgen Klopp side are not necessarily selected for their goal contributions and attacking play.

Instead, we often see a move towards workmen like options and both the French international and Manu Kone seem to fill this criteria – with both looking to be rather affordable options.

With Alexis Mac Allister being so widely reported as an imminent signing at Anfield, he may well add some attacking prowess but the chance to bring in some much needed legs and energy alongside the Argentine could prove to be vital.

We saw too many times in the past season that we were easily out battled in the middle of the pitch, let’s hope this fresh injection can breath new life into the club and inspire a really positive season for the Reds.

