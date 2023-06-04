Star Klopp declared could ‘play for any team in the world’ is ‘unlikely to be offered’ new contract at Liverpool – report

This is set to be a real summer of transition at Liverpool and that will mean that focus will be on many incoming and outgoing transfers but we do also still need to look after those who will remain at the club for the following campaign.

Writing for GOAL, Neil Jones discussed Thiago Alcantara’s Anfield future: ‘With just a year left on his contract, the 32-year-old is unlikely to be offered a new one, but with Liverpool already needing such a huge rebuild of their midfield, it would be unwise to give themselves another player to replace’.

Our No.6 is undoubtedly one of the most talented players in our squad, in fact Jurgen Klopp even declared that ‘he would play for any team in the world’, and so it’s no surprise to see that he will be at the club next season.

However, with the player now reaching 32-years-old and his poor injury record meaning that he misses a lot of football, it’s perhaps no surprise to hear that we don’t have any further long-term plans for him on Merseyside.

Seeing James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Bobby Firmino all leave the club on a free this summer could be seen as bad business and if we allow the former Bayern Munich man and Joel Matip to do the same next summer – it’s a lot of potential transfer fees missed out on.

It’s not a sustainable business model to keep purchasing players and then letting them leave for nothing but each player is different to the last, so the case of the former Barcelona man may well be viewed as an understandable decision to help branch the bedding in period of new players but also not tying us down to an aged player with a poor fitness record.

