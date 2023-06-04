Liverpool now look set to lose out on €60m midfield powerhouse with fresh Fabrizio Romano update

Many Liverpool fans are so consumed with which players may be arriving at the club that when we see one name ruled out of an Anfield move, it may actually help us figure who could be our player by the end of the transfer window.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘More contacts are expected today for Manuel Ugarte deal… Chelsea consider deal now at ‘advanced stage’ for €60m fee’.

There were plenty of reports linking us to the Sporting Lisbon player and it had seemed at one point that we could be making a move to try and secure his services this summer but that now looks to be off the cards.

READ MORE: ‘Not just the muscle man’ – Journalist confirms that potential new midfielder is ‘definitely admired by Liverpool’

Manuel Ugarte was far from a household name when links first started appearing but seeing as Chelsea are now in the driving seat, and that we’ve seen other clubs like PSG also interested, he may be one to watch out for in the future.

Jacque Talbot had confirmed that the Reds were ‘really interested’ in signing the Uruguayan but with new names appearing in recent days, it seems that our focus may have shifted elsewhere for the time being.

With the likes of Manu Kone, Khephren Thuram and Alexis Mac Allister becoming increasingly linked to Merseyside, then it seems Jurgen Klopp has made a decision on which type of players he wants to see at the club.

The 22-year-old plying his trade in Portugal though seems to be one player we will lose out on, if we ever were actually interested in signing him at all.

You can view the Ugarte update via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

More contacts are expected today for Manuel Ugarte deal, involving also Jorge Mendes. 🚨🔵🇺🇾 #CFC Chelsea consider deal now at ‘advanced stage’ for €60m fee — but not done or sealed yet, being still careful with PSG around until documents are signed.

Key hours ahead. pic.twitter.com/QrREDPGm6A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2023

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵