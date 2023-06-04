Liverpool transfer update as ‘the Reds want to complete personal terms in the next few days’ for midfielder – Romano

Liverpool supporters are waiting with bated breath for the first transfer announcement of the summer and it seems that one player may be on the cusp of joining the club, with a major landmark being reached in the next few days.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano said: ‘Alexis Mac Allister’s father and agent will travel to England and meet with Liverpool, as the Reds want to complete personal terms in the next few days if possible’.

It certainly seems that it won’t be long until the World Cup winner is announced as a Red but this news of his father and agent travelling to the country has been reported for quite a long time now, suggesting there may have been some delays in expected talks.

Well regarded Tyc Sports journalist Cesar Luis Merlo claimed last week that the negotiations were progressing well and that the Argentine international’s father was travelling to Merseyside for talks but now it seems we are now still days away from his arrival.

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt want to move quickly in the transfer market as he know how important a full pre-season is for all his players and, even if this has been delayed by a week, if we can get a move done before the first day of training then that would be great.

Fingers crossed then that Brighton can be compliant in the negotiations too and that this one can be quickly tied up and then all focus will turn to the next targets.

