(Video) Mason Mount breaks transfer silence as he’s asked whether he’ll move to Manchester United

Liverpool fans knew that this summer would be full of transfer speculation and no sooner could one man be linked with a move to the club, than they could soon be moving elsewhere and that seems to be the case for Mason Mount.

For a long time it had appeared that the England international could be a potential transfer target for the Reds but increasing links to Manchester United seem to suggest that his future is Old Trafford bound.

Speaking at the F1 in Spain, the Chelsea man was approached by Sky Sports and the reporter said: “[Ben Chilwell] is saying you’re going to Manchester United”, to which the midfielder laughed and replied: “I’m here to just enjoy this race today, amazing day and I can’t wait to watch it”.

It was dodged as well as any politician would be able to but, although nothing was confirmed, it does appear that the 24-year-old will not be heading to Anfield this summer.

You can watch the video of Mount via @SkySportsF1 on Twitter:

🗣️ "Mason, he said you're going to Manchester United?" 👀 pic.twitter.com/u2ihA6Yvpp — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 4, 2023

