(Video) “He will end up being the captain” – Carragher makes bold prediction for ‘amazing’ Liverpool man

Jordan Henderson has been captain of Liverpool since 2015 but there will be a successor to his role and Jamie Carragher has made his prediction as to who will take the armband from our No.14.

Talking with Redmen TV, the Bootle-born pundit spoke about Trent Alexander-Arnold: “It is getting to the stage now where he is getting more mature and it will eventually become his team. He will end up being the captain.

“Take away the stuff he gets criticised for, which at times it is not great. He can improve on stuff, although he’ll never be amazing at it, so let’s focus on what he is amazing at. He’s amazing at that [midfield role], so leave him.”

It’s quite some praise for the Scouser in our team that, not only will he become the skipper but that he will also be the figurehead of the Reds – so much so that it will be ‘his team’.

We all know our No.66 has the talent, he understands the club as a local lad and has won everything already so he can be a role model and the moment he becomes the leader in our team – it may just be his proudest moment in football.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via The Redmen TV on YouTube:

