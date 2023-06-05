(Video) Carragher names Liverpool’s Bellingham alternative who is ‘too good’ not to play

Several months ago, Liverpool fans were hoping that this summer with bring the arrival of Jude Bellingham but now it seems very clear this is not the case and Jamie Carragher has named the perfect alternative for the Reds.

Talking with Redmen TV, the Bootle-born pundit spoke about Trent Alexander-Arnold: “I think his body language when he’s in midfield, compared to when he’s just been playing full-back, is completely different.

“It feels like I’m watching a faster, more energetic player. I see some of the passes he plays from midfield and no matter who we buy – even if we bought Jude Bellingham – how much more could he do than what he [Alexander-Arnold] does in midfield?

“I’m not sure, whoever you buy, whether you spend £100m on anyone, they can do much more than Trent. I think another season I’d be of the mind of saying ‘Let’s buy a right-back and put him in midfield’, because this kid is too good to not be the centre of this team. It’s his team”.

Jurgen Klopp pushed our No.66 into an inverted full-back role for the final 10 games of the season and it certainly provided the Scouser a new lease of life, something which may save us a lot of money.

Having a player of such talent within our squad already means that the decision to buy several new midfield options for a similar price we would have paid for the Borussia Dortmund star, may well prove to be the best option.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via The Redmen TV on YouTube:

