Offer planned: Liverpool could have one big advantage in race for ‘devastating’ 26 y/o – report

Liverpool could seemingly have a significant advantage in their reported pursuit of one LaLiga midfielder this summer.

According to InterLive.it, the Reds and Inter Milan are both interested in Franck Kessie of Barcelona, and it’s the former who may hold an edge despite the latter’s presence in next weekend’s Champions League final.

The report stated that the Anfield club are set to place an offer of €35m-€40m (£30.2m-£34.5m) for the 26-year-old, whereas the Nerazzurri are proposing a swap deal which would see Marcelo Brozovic head for Camp Nou.

The LaLiga champions are expected to prefer Liverpool’s straight cash bid, as they generally seek such offers for their players rather than those which involve an exchange of players.

The Ivory Coast international featured 28 times in Barcelona’s league triumph this season, although 75% of those were as a substitute (Transfermarkt), so he could perhaps be temped by a move to the Reds if he’d be assured of more game-time.

Former Italy striker Antonio Cassano gave some insight into the midfielder’s qualities in 2021 when he told Bobo TV (via Milan Live): “I want Kessie in my team, he scores goals, he assists, he has personality, he has quality, he doesn’t lose the ball, he’s intelligent. I’m watching him carefully, he was devastating against Roma.”

Despite not being in Xavi’s preferred starting XI at Camp Nou for most of 2022/23, the 26-year-old showed during his time with AC Milan that he can be somewhat prolific from the middle of the park, with 37 goals and 16 assists in 223 appearances during his time with the Rossoneri (Transfermarkt).

His willingness to break into the final third is also reflected in him ranking among the top 12% of midfielders in Europe’s five main leagues for touches in the attacking penalty area (2.6 per game) and progressive passes received (4.44 per match) over the last 12 months, as per FBref.

Liverpool appear to be much further along in their reported pursuits of other midfield targets such as Alexis Mac Allister, Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram, so a potential move for Kessie mightn’t gather momentum until the others are concluded one way or another.

However, the Barcelona man might be a decent option to consider if the Reds are still seeking to bolster their options in the middle third, and it seems that they could be better placed than Inter to get their man.

