European journalist claims Liverpool are in two-horse race to sign 19 y/o who’s wowed De Bruyne

Liverpool and Chelsea are believed to be in a straight shootout to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer.

Football Insider reported at the weekend that the Reds have contacted the south coast club to register their interest in the 19-year-old, although the west London outfit are already thought to be ‘working on a deal’.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has taken to Twitter on Monday evening to share the latest news on the teenager, for whom the Blues remain firm favourites, although the Merseysiders remain in the hunt for the player.

The reporter tweeted: “Most probable destination for Romeo #Lavia now set to become #ChelseaFC as Joe Shields – head of scouting (who convinced #SaintsFC to get him this summer) has been pushing to his superiors in order to start talks between clubs.”

He then added that the ‘unofficial’ position of the Stamford Bridge hierarchy has been to wait on the prospective sale of Mateo Kovacic before pursuing another midfielder, with Liverpool still in the race for what Tavolieri suggested is now a two-team battle for the Southampton gem.

Despite Southampton’s meek relegation from the Premier League this season, Lavia has already made a big impression on one of the top players in the country.

His compatriot and former Manchester City teammate Kevin De Bruyne told Play Sports (via Hampshire Live) in 2022: “He [Lavia] is very good. He’s been training with us since the end of last year. If he continues his development, I think he’ll be a top player.”

The Belgian teenager did enough to earn 26 top-flight starts for the Saints in the recently-concluded campaign (WhoScored) and stood out as a midfielder who excels in completing unglamorous yet crucial duties out of possession.

He averaged 2.1 tackles per game, the second-highest in the Southampton squad (WhoScored), while his rate of 1.9 blocks per match saw him rank among the top 4% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues for that metric (FBref).

While it currently looks as if Chelsea are firmly in the box seat to sign Lavia this summer, it’s good to see that Liverpool are seemingly persisting with their interest in the 19-year-old, ready to pounce should the Blues’ pursuit hit the buffers, amid an apparent lack of competition from anywhere else.

You can see the Twitter updates from Tavolieri below, via @sachatavolieri:

🗣️⏳🔵 #CFC bosses « unofficial » position has been to wait for the sale of Mateo Kovacic before positioning himself on another midfielder. #LiverpoolFC still on the race while it looks like now a 2-man fight for the #DiablesRouges. 🇧🇪 2/2

⏳ Wait&See. #mercato #ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/D5iY27rFze — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) June 5, 2023

