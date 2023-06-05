Liverpool have ‘taken the lead’ in negotiations for scandalously good Spanish midfielder – report

It’s set to be a summer full of transfer speculation, particularly when it comes to midfielders, and now there’s a new name for Liverpool fans to start researching with sources in Spain suggesting a move is looming.

As reported by Relevo (translated), it seems we are in the running for Gabri Veiga: ‘The one that has taken the lead in recent times is Liverpool.

‘The team coached by Jürgen Klopp wants to give their squad a swerve and they see in Veiga a midfielder who can lead this new stage at Anfield’.

The Celta Vigo midfielder was very emotional as he scored twice for his boyhood club in their final game of the season against Barcelona, leading to many assuming that it would be his final game for the club.

With Spanish outlet Sport using (translated) headlines like: ‘Gabri Veiga is a scandal’, it’s quite clear that the 21-year-old is highly rated in his home nation and so many are excited to see where he will feature next.

His 11 goals and four assists across 40 games in all competitions this season have shown everyone that the young central midfielder looks destined for a strong career, if he can continue to improve and attain what looks to be a strong potential.

We’re certainly not the only club linked with a move but given our hunt for a refresh of the middle of the pitch, this could be a name that is worth listening out for.

