(Video) Nunez receives heroes welcome as he plays in hometown charity match in Uruguay

Darwin Nunez may be entitled to sit in the sun on a beach in any exotic destination at the moment but he has instead decided to enjoy a return to his hometown and partake in a charity game.

As reported by telenoche.com.uy: ‘Forward Darwin Núñez of England’s Liverpool played a charity match this Sunday in his hometown, Artigas, in which non-perishable food was collected for the most needy families’.

READ MORE: (Video) Mason Mount breaks transfer silence as he’s asked whether he’ll move to Manchester United

Our No.27 spoke with the press that gathered and also confirmed his plans for the future and wanting to return to Artigas as a player, before he fully retires from the game.

There were also highlights shared of the match and it showed the 23-year-old with his hair down, weaving some magic on the right-wing.

You can view the clip of Nunez courtesy of NN TV Online (via Reddit user PatrickAmo):

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵