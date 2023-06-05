Player has rejected Erik ten Hag in favour of joining Liverpool – report

The transfer window is about to swing triumphantly open as Liverpool are poised to announce our first deal of the summer and it appears that it will be at the expense of Manchester United.

As reported by Sam Smith for The Express: ‘Alexis Mac Allister reportedly snubbed Manchester United ahead of deciding to join Liverpool, despite the Reds’ failure to qualify for the Champions League’.

Much like with what happened with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, it looks like the Reds have done it again and we’ve pipped the Old Trafford club to another signing.

With Fabrizio Romano uttering the famous words of: ‘Here we go’, it seems that we are very much on the brink of signing Alexis Mac Allister and there’s plenty of reasons for us to be excited about this.

However, hearing that we are doing so whilst pipping our old enemies to his signature – might just make it that little bit sweeter for everyone of an Anfield persuasion.

Further reports stating that the fee involved for the midfielder is ‘lower than reported £45/50m’ that we’ve heard in the media, means that we could have already secured one of the very best deals this summer.

Let’s just hope that the World Cup winner can hit the ground running and that we can all enjoy the rest of the league looking at us with envy, especially Erik ten Hag and his club.

