‘Step by step…’ – Romano issues claim on £34.5m Liverpool target who ‘will leave this summer’

Gabri Veiga is a player who’s ‘appreciated’ by Liverpool, who are taking their interest in the midfielder ‘step by step’.

That’s according to a Twitter update from Fabrizio Romano on Monday morning, following on from earlier reports that the Reds have entered pole position to sign the Celta Vigo youngster.

The Spaniard is among multiple midfield targets on the radar at Anfield, with the aforementioned journalist giving his famed ‘here we go’ to a move for Alexis Mac Allister this morning, while discussions are understood to be ongoing with Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone.

Regarding the various players being targeted by Liverpool, Romano tweeted: “After Alexis Mac Allister with medical booked this week, Liverpool will focus on more targets to rebuild the midfield.

“Conversations took place with agents of Manu Koné and Khephren Thuram. Gabri Veiga, appreciated but no bid or talks advancing yet. Step by step.”

This follows on from another tweet from the Italian last night in which he said that the ‘on fire’ Celta gem – who has a €40m (£34.5m) release clause – ‘will leave this summer’ amid interest from Barcelona and multiple Premier League clubs

Of the four names mentioned, Veiga would appear to be the one for whom the least progress has been made thus far, although Romano’s utterance of ‘step by step’ suggests that Liverpool are steadily working through their various targets in a staggered fashion.

While his update on the Celta midfielder isn’t as excitable as the reports from Relevo that the Reds have ‘taken the lead’ for the 21-year-old, it’s encouraging that a journalist of the Italians’ reputable standing has lent his weight towards a possible future advance for the Spaniard.

It was notable that, following his 71st-minute substitution against Barcelona on Sunday, the youngster was ‘sobbing into his hands on the touchline’ and ‘may well have played his final game for his boyhood club, with bigger sides circling’ (The Athletic).

Despite his tender years, Veiga very much demonstrated his ability to step up in high-stakes situations, scoring both goals in his team’s 2-1 victory on a night when they needed three points to ensure their survival in LaLiga for next season.

It wasn’t just in that game that he came good, either, having netted 11 goals from midfield throughout the campaign as he played a crucial role in preserving Celta’s top-flight status (Transfermarkt).

From Romano’s update, it seems as if Liverpool are being patient in their pursuit of the 21-year-old as they continue to work on other transfer targets, but their efforts could step up after the Mac Allister move is finalised once and for all.

You can see the Italian’s tweet below, via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2023

