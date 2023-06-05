(Video) ‘He’s looking at…’ – Romano explains why Alexis Mac Allister has agreed Liverpool move

Fabrizio Romano has shared some insight on the reasons for Alexis Mac Allister reportedly agreeing a move to Liverpool.

The Italian had reported on Twitter this morning that a ‘full agreement’ has been reached between player and club, with a five-year contract set to be formalised ahead of ‘medical tests’ over the next 24 to 48 hours.

There had been reports in recent weeks that the Argentina midfielder would seek Champions League football if he were to depart Brighton (The Athletic), but it seems he’s been won over by the Reds’ long-term potential rather than their current status as a Europa League club.

Romano explained via his eponymous YouTube channel: “It’s a deal that Alexis Mac Allister really wanted, because he trusted the long-term project at Liverpool.

“[There were] Many reports that he didn’t want to join a club without Champions League next season, but he’s looking at long-term, and this is why Mac Allister will be the first signing in the midfield.”

Even though Brighton finished just one place and five points behind Liverpool in the recently-concluded Premier League campaign, and will accompany the Reds into the Europa League next season, this imminent transfer shows the clout that the Merseysiders still possess under Jurgen Klopp.

Mac Allister has already won the biggest prize in international football, and hopefully he might claim some of the most illustrious at club level at Anfield over the next five years.

You can see the Romano video in full below, via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube: