Fabrizio Romano claims release clause for Liverpool transfer target is ‘lower than reported’

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the release clause for one of Liverpool’s primary summer transfer targets is less than reported in some quarters.

Judging by various reports over the past month or so, the price for Alexis Mac Allister appears to be ever-diminishing. From an initial £70m+ asking price being sought by Brighton (Sky Sports), the Italian journalist later tweeted that the 24-year-old could be be acquired for substantially less than £60m.

It now seems it could take less than that again for the Reds to get their man, according to a Twitter update from Romano on Monday lunchtime.

He revealed: “The release clause for Alexis Mac Allister is lower than reported £45/50m. This is why Liverpool feel this could be a bargain as they want to get documents signed this week after booking medical tests to be completed in 24/48h.”

READ MORE: ‘Told it could be…’ – Journalist drops Mac Allister transfer fee hint Liverpool fans will love

READ MORE: (Video) ‘He’s looking at…’ – Romano explains why Alexis Mac Allister has agreed Liverpool move

If Liverpool do end up paying no more than £45m-£50m for Mac Allister in the context of previous reports quoting a minimum of £70m from Brighton, that’d indeed represent quite a ‘bargain’ for the Reds, as Romano put it.

His update corresponds with one from another reliable source in Ben Jacobs from earlier today, so that’s now two trusted reporters indicating that the Argentine could be acquired for around 35% less than the aforementioned Sky Sports article from early May had claimed.

It seems to be nothing but good news on the Mac Allister front lately, especially after the Italian journalist’s big news this morning (via Twitter) that a ‘full agreement’ has been reached and the player will undergo a medical over the next couple of days.

This is looking increasingly like a fantastic piece of prospective transfer business, and it’d be quite a statement from Jorg Schmadtke only a few days after he took over as Liverpool’s new sporting director.

You can see Romano’s tweet below, via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

The release clause for Alexis Mac Allister is lower than reported £45/50m. ✨🇦🇷 #LFC This is why Liverpool feel this could be a bargain as they want to get documents signed this week after booking medical tests to be completed in 24/48h. pic.twitter.com/9OD6vRXNlb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions