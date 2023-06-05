‘Medical tests in 24/48h’ – Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool target will be a Klopp player very soon

Fabrizio Romano has arrived online with some very good news for Liverpool fans as Alexis Mac Allister has reached a ‘full agreement’ with the Reds on his personal terms.

There’s still the matter of a release clause to cover, of course, though the Italian’s latest tweet on the matter has made clear that it shouldn’t be a massive problem for the Merseysiders numbering at ‘way less’ than £60m.

🚨 Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool, here we go! Full agreement completed on the contract — understand it will be valid until June 2028. Five year deal. #LFC Liverpool will pay the buy out clause in the next days, way less than reported £60m fee. Medical tests in 24/48h. Done. pic.twitter.com/r6Tk8TeQT9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2023

The 24-year-old is poised to join the Anfield-based outfit following a supremely successful campaign for club and country – guiding Brighton and Argentina to a European finish and a World Cup win respectively.

Forget about Jude Bellingham, this is a phenomenal signing

Those rightly worried about our pulling power outside of the Champions League will have had their fears allayed somewhat after the club secured a signing of a phenomenal calibre.

The Argentine’s growth in the game since his switch to the South Coast has been inspiring and it fits the bill of what Liverpool are looking for from their next midfielders.

We’ll be getting endurance aplenty, plus positional and tactical versatility (thanks in no small part to the efforts of Graham Potter and his replacement Roberto De Zerbi) – all of which are highly prized at L4.

Whilst the disappointment of our failed move for Jude Bellingham may linger, it’s critical we don’t underplay just how good of a first summer signing this is.

