Romano shares update on three other players Liverpool will ‘focus on’ once Mac Allister is signed

Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on three midfielders to whom Liverpool are set to turn their attention once they finalise the transfer of Alexis Mac Allister.

On Monday morning, the Italian tweeted that a ‘full agreement’ has been reached for the 24-year-old to leave Brighton for the Reds, with ‘medical tests’ set to take place within the next couple of days.

The journalist issued a subsequent tweet in which he namechecked three other players who are set to be the ‘focus’ for the Anfield recruitment team once the Argentine’s move is finalised, updating followers on the status of that trio.

Romano outlined: “After Alexis Mac Allister with medical booked this week, Liverpool will focus on more targets to rebuild the midfield.

“Conversations took place with agents of Manu Koné and Khephren Thuram. Gabri Veiga, appreciated but no bid or talks advancing yet. Step by step.”

From Romano’s update, it seems as if Liverpool are taking a staggered approach towards their various transfer pursuits this summer, rather than rushing to get a plethora of deals done straight away.

Once Mac Allister’s move is confirmed, Reds fans can probably expect more rapid movement on Kone and Thuram, with Veiga seemingly next in the queue.

The Nice midfielder appears a very achievable target, with his father – former France defender Lilian – reportedly advising the 22-year-old to choose Anfield over fellow suitors Newcastle.

Regarding the other Frenchman who’s on the radar, the installation of Jorg Schmadtke’s son Nils as Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director could also play into Liverpool’s hands considering that the elder of the two recently assumed a similar role on Merseyside.

Amid the fluid nature of the transfer window, things could change very rapidly, or best-laid plans could be torn asunder by unforeseen circumstances, but it does appear as if LFC chiefs have a coherent strategy in place in terms of the progression of the various targets they’re pursuing.

