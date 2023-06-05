Liverpool among several EPL clubs eyeing up teenage gem in potential replica of Ben Doak swoop

Having signed Ben Doak from Celtic in 2022 when he was 16, Liverpool could again turn to Scotland for a highly promising teenage attacker with a view to the long-term.

TEAMtalk have reported that Hamilton Academical youngster Ryan Oné is being eyed up by the Reds, along with several other Premier League clubs such as Newcastle, Brighton, Manchester United and Everton.

Celtic and Rangers are also keeping tabs on the 16-year-old, whose father Armand played for the likes of Cambridge and Wrexham during a nomadic professional career.

Despite not turning 17 until the final week of this month, Oné has already accrued 28 senior appearances for Hamilton and scored twice, albeit with the majority of those games coming as a substitute (Transfermarkt).

He’s won seven caps for the Scotland under-17 side and, according to the TEAMtalk report, ‘has a bright future ahead of him’.

At such a young age, and with zero top-flight experience, the Scottish prodigy would clearly be purchased with a view to playing in Liverpool’s youth teams at first before potentially graduating into the senior setup.

However, Doak has shown that Jurgen Klopp isn’t afraid to trust in youth when he feels the occasion is right, having handed the ex-Celtic gem five senior appearances this season, two of which came in the Premier League (Transfermarkt).

Oné is certainly one for the long-term rather than the here-and-now, but considering that he was entrusted with plenty of senior football as a 16-year-old, and looking at the scale of reported suitors, he appears to be one of the most promising prospects in Britain.

If Liverpool can win the race for his signature, he could be a name to excite the Kop in a few years’ time.

