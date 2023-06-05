Second bid being prepared for Liverpool’s ‘role model’ despite our ‘reluctance to sell’ – report

Most attention this summer will be spent on who will be arriving at the club but there may well be just as much drama on who is leaving Liverpool this summer and one name keeps being mentioned.

As reported David Lynch for Football Insider: ‘RB Leipzig are returning with a second bid for Fabio Carvalho despite Liverpool signalling their reluctance to sell’.

It’s been widely reported that the former Fulham man hasn’t been enjoying the lack of game time in his maiden Anfield campaign and it seems clear that he’s pushing for a swift departure from the club.

With Jurgen Klopp labeling the 20-year-old as a ‘role model’ because of his behaviour in training, it’s quite obvious that the manager has a lot of respect for his player but it may not be fully reciprocated.

If RB Leipzig continue to push for a move and the Portugal-born attacker wants to leave, it may prove to be the best for everyone that he is granted his wishes.

Let’s just hope for the sake of the former Benfica academy starlet that he doesn’t end up regretting trying to force a way out of Merseyside, if he is indeed doing so in this moment in time.

Cryptic social media antics and public courting from other clubs though does suggest that all is not well for a young man who has yet to be given the chance to make his mark with the Reds.

