(Video) Graeme Souness recreates iconic moment as he returns to former club

Life as a retired footballer, manager and pundit may sound like it could be a little bit boring but Graeme Souness is certainly making the most of his newfound freedom from the game.

Following Galatasaray claiming their first Turkish Super Lig title in three years, our former captain and manager was invited onto the pitch and asked to recreate a famous moment.

The Scot nearly started a war in the country when he planted the flag of his team into the centre circle of rivals Fenerbahce’s pitch in 1996 and earned himself the title: ‘Ulubatlı Souness’.

It was clear from the huge smile on his face that the 70-year-old was more than happy to revisit an iconic moment in his former club’s history and celebrate their league success.

You can watch Souness waving the iconic flag via @GalatasaraySK on Twitter:

