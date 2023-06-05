Breaking: ‘This week’ – Liverpool poised to complete ‘first signing of the summer’ – Paul Joyce

It’s set to be a very busy summer for the Reds and we’re all waiting for the action to start, now it seems that we are very close to seeing Liverpool complete the first transfer of the season and it’ll be coming in a matter of days.

As reported by Paul Joyce for The Times: ‘Alexis Mac Allister is set to become Liverpool’s first signing of the summer, with the Anfield club hopeful of concluding a deal this week for the Argentina World Cup winner’.

There are so many conflicting reports for so many different players but when we read words from the ‘northern football correspondent’ that is so often correct when it comes to anything Anfield related, it’s time to get excited.

READ MORE: Liverpool have ‘taken the lead’ in negotiations for scandalously good Spanish midfielder – report

Jurgen Klopp is sure to want to add more than just the current Brighton midfielder but to complete some business so early would be great and would ensure that the World Cup winner is given a full pre-season.

It now seems a matter of when and not if, with everyone benefiting now from a deal being signed, sealed and announced as quickly as possible.

To be able to sign the 24-year-old who is equipped with Premier League and international experience already, could prove to be a master stroke from the club and without breaking the bank.

Attention will quickly turn to who may be next but this could prove to be a window defining deal, if everything goes to plan.

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵