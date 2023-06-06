Chelsea enter race with Liverpool for ‘pure gold’ midfielder; scored brace against Barcelona – report

Liverpool fans know that this summer will be full of transfer talk for new midfielders and now it seems that one player we’re reportedly interested in is being courted by Chelsea, as we compete for his signature.

As reported by Jacob Steinberg for The Guardian: ‘Chelsea have entered the race to sign the exciting Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga… [they] face competition for the 21-year-old Spaniard from Barcelona and Liverpool’.

With the 21-year-old scoring a brace in the last game of the season against champions Barcelona, he has put a lot of big clubs around Europe on high alert – as they start to battle for his services.

READ MORE: Talbot: Mount transfer shows Liverpool have learned from ‘Tchouameni situation’ last summer

Spanish outlet SPORT reported (translated) that the player is ‘always where he should be and that quality is pure gold’, which demonstrates his attacking prowess in forward positions.

His 11 goals and four assists across 40 games in all competitions this season for Celta Vigo, helped them secure a 13th placed finish in La Liga and avoid a relegation battle in this campaign.

The Spanish Under-21 international has been claimed to have been a serious target for Jurgen Klopp, with reports suggesting that we have ‘taken the lead in recent times’.

As tears met the eyes of the man with three years left on his current deal as he scored against Xavi’s side, it looked clear that he was picturing that this would be his final game for his boyhood club.

The only question that remains now is then, where will he be plying his trade next season?

Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!