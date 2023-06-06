(Video) “We could be neighbours” – Everton star accidentally drops Liverpool transfer bombshell

Liverpool and Everton were very nearly spending next season in different divisions but one Goodison Park man has possibly let slip the future destination of one compatriot, as he spoke on French TV.

Appearing on Gym Tonic, Neal Maupay was asked to discuss Khephren Thuram and said: “He’s a great player. We could be neighbors soon”.

It’s not been a secret that the Reds appear to be pursuing the French international and with the boyhood Nice fan joking that he could soon be neighbours with the player who currently plays for his club, perhaps he knows something we don’t.

Whether it’s in gest or not, it’s interesting to see how developed these rumours are becoming and perhaps we will soon see the 22-year-old on Merseyside.

You can watch Maupay’s appearance on Gym Tonic via YouTube:

