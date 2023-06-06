Podcaster claims one ‘fed up’ Liverpool player ‘feels let down’ and ‘wants to get out’

Fabio Carvalho is believed to be ‘deeply unhappy’ at Liverpool and ‘wants to get out’ of the club permanently.

That’s according to presenter Jack Collins, who was speaking on the latest Ranks FC podcast (via TBR Football) regarding the 20-year-old, for whom RB Leipzig are planning a second transfer offer despite the Reds indicating a reluctance to sell (Football Insider).

The podcaster has claimed that the youngster is very frustrated on Merseyside and is seeking an exit route at the earliest opportunity, stating: “He is deeply unhappy with what has happened this season, that’s from a base of genuine knowledge.

“I can tell you he’s a very very fed up kid right now, he is very unhappy and I think there are genuine signs from his camp that he wants to get out of there permanently, because he feels let down.”

It’d be understandable if Carvalho is feeling disenchanted at Liverpool, considering the sparsity of game-time he’s been given after making a positive start with two goals in his first month of competitive action at the club.

As per Transfermarkt, he’s played only 11 Premier League minutes since the defeat to Nottingham Forest last October, while his last start in any competition came in the FA Cup third round replay win over Wolves in mid-January.

For one reason or another, he simply hasn’t been able to get any real look-in under Jurgen Klopp, so the 20-year-old couldn’t be blamed if he were lusting for more regular action elsewhere.

However, hopefully Liverpool won’t completely cut him loose just yet, as Carvalho is still very young and had been showing positive glimpses in his first three months as a Reds player.

Ideally we’ll find a loan move for him where he’d be virtually assured of abundant game-time, but it could be a matter of whether such a proposal would appeal to the ex-Fulham man, who might fear finding himself back at square one as soon as a temporary switch comes to an end.

