‘Agreement is finally closer’ – Fabrizio Romano has just shared an interesting transfer update for Liverpool fans

Liverpool look set to welcome Alexis Mac Allister into their ranks this summer, with a full agreement on personal terms secured.

The bad news is that Jude Bellingham, formerly Jurgen Klopp’s No.1 target for the window, has inched closer to a switch to the Spanish capital, according to a tweet from Fabrizio Romano.

Real Madrid have advanced in talks with Borussia Dortmund on Monday — as new positive round of negotiations took place in order to complete Bellingham deal. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid The agreement is finally closer — club expectation has always been to get it done this week. pic.twitter.com/E5wpjPHpUo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2023

The highly talented 19-year-old midfielder was thought to be right at the top of the Reds’ shortlist, though it appears the fee was one of several factors proving too prohibitive for a move.

Plenty more ‘Here we gos’ to come from Fabrizio Romano (we hope)

Numbers will be the name of the game for us this summer, as has been very much the case for the club since FSG first took over, with sustainability the buzzword of the American group’s reign.

That being said, it seems the lack of Champions League football won’t be used as an excuse to squeeze the life out of our transfer budget, and there are clearly bargains to be had in the market given that Mac Allister allegedly won’t cost anywhere near as much as many expected.

That’s not to suggest we’re totally fine with the idea of losing out on Jude Bellingham – a generational talent – to our European rivals.

However, if Fabrizio Romano and the most reliable transfer news journalists out there continue to supply the good news in the form of exceptional (and durable) midfielders like Brighton’s No.10, we’re more than willing to overlook that particular failing.

