Liverpool could save big on ‘special’ summer transfer as personal terms agreed – Athletic

Alexis Mac Allister looks increasingly set to be announced by Liverpool as their first signing of the summer, pending the results of a medical.

James Pearce reported that the deal potentially taking him to Anfield could be an absolute bargain too, with the likely undisclosed fee set to number ‘in excess of £45m’.

“Personal terms have already been agreed with the Argentina international, who is expected to sign a five-year contract,” the reporter wrote for The Athletic. “Liverpool were able to trigger a clause in the new contract he signed last October. The fee is likely to be undisclosed but is understood to be in excess of £45million.”

Brighton correspondent Andy Naylor has suggested that the actual release clause is closer to £55m, which follows prior updates from Fabrizio Romano claiming that the fee is significantly lower than the £60m previously raised.

Ex-Red (and current Brighton man) Adam Lallana was highly complimentary of his teammate in a one-on-one with Graham Hunter earlier in the year (YouTube), admitting it was ‘special’ to watch him play at the World Cup alongside Leo Messi.

A transfer that should free up funds for the window

Whether a saving of £5m or £15m, it’s worth pointing out that it’s still a tremendous piece of business for a Premier League-proven World Cup winner with his best years ahead of him at 24 years of age.

Furthermore, it should mean that we have that much more flexibility in the upcoming window when it comes to filling a number of key positions.

Ideally, we’d hope to see two more names walk through the doors of the AXA training centre, provided Mac Allister’s medical goes entirely smoothly, though it very much depends on how the club proposes to handle concerns around the backline.

With Ibrahima Konate playing less than half of the available league fixtures in 2022/23 and Joe Gomez and Joel Matip proving unreliable, there’s a clear need to invest with at least one centre-back signing.

It’s a tricky window for our recruitment to navigate, especially without the financial benefit of Champions League football, though hopefully cheaper deals for players of Alexis Mac Allister’s calibre will help ease the pressure in that regard.

