Liverpool told €35m will get them at the table for ‘one-man army’ this summer

Liverpool are ready for a big summer and a midfield overhaul in this window, with it seeming that we’re prepared to get our new players into the club early and the price for one potential signing seems to have been set.

Following Manu Kone’s performance against Bayern Munich in February, Football Talent Scout – Jacek Kulig described his performance as: ’21 years of age. Another fantastic performance against Bayern. One-man army in midfield’.

This praise would certainly have interested many within Germany, possibly including Jorg Schmadtke, who looks set to try and bring the midfielder to Anfield this summer.

Jacque Talbot reported in an exclusive reveal for Empire of the Kop that: ‘€35m will get [Liverpool] at the table – that figure was ratified by SportBILD this week. Relatively cheap’.

Therefore, the prospect of signing a 22-year-old ‘one-man army’ for just €35m would be very exciting and would certainly help bolster our midfield options for the new season.

With news that Nils Schmadtke, the son of our new German sporting director, is about to take the same role at Borussia Mönchengladbach which is the parent club of the Frenchman – we have already been handed a boost in negotiations.

It has also been reported that the price could rise up to €40-45m but even this figure would still be attainable for a midfield rebuild like ours.

If we were to complete the signing of Alexis Mac Allister and then add on Manu Kone too, that would be two very positive steps in the early stages of this pivotal window.

You can view the Tweet about Kone via @FTalentScout on Twitter:

Manu Koné vs Bayern 59 passes

95% pass accuracy

1 key pass

1 big chance created

1/1 accurate long ball

5/5 successful dribbles

5 tackles

1/2 aerial duels won

14/19 duels won 21 years of age. Another fantastic performance against Bayern. One-man army in midfield. pic.twitter.com/SBjXloCxhx — Football Talent Scout – Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) February 18, 2023

