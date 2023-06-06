(Video) Liverpool fans will think the same thing as two transfer targets spotted together

It’s not unusual for Liverpool to be linked with more than one player in the same transfer window but it is somewhat unique when we see two touted targets spotted together, whilst both are linked with an Anfield move.

Taking to his Instagram account, Marcus Thuram (elder brother of Khephren Thuram) uploaded a video of his sibling and Manu Kone – as the pair spent some time together in France during their summer break from action.

The trio are said to be good friends and so it’s not a remarkable occurrence for them to be in each other’s company but it’s hard to imagine the possibility of two of them joining the Reds this summer hasn’t been discussed.

It’s also not difficult to assume that many of our supporters won’t start putting two and two together and calculating that this means we must soon be seeing a double swoop for two hotly tipped targtes.

You can view the video of Thuram and Kone courtesy of @thuram_17 on Instagram (via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter):

Thuram and Kone 👀 pic.twitter.com/jgqkfJ9lAv — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) June 6, 2023

