Liverpool’s updated pre-season schedule after two more friendlies confirmed

Liverpool’s pre-season programme is taking shape after the Reds announced two more friendlies this morning.

The club confirmed on their official website that they will play two matches in Germany next month as part of their preparations for the 2023/24 campaign.

First up is a clash against 2.Bundesliga side Karlsruher SC on Wednesday 19 July with a 5:30pm kick-off BST, followed by a behind-closed-doors game five days later against another second-tier opponent in Greuther Furth, with a midday kick-off BST on Monday 24 July.

Liverpool now have four pre-season games lined up, with the Germany double header preceding a trip to Singapore for two further matches.

On Sunday 30 July, the Reds take on recently relegated Leicester for the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy (5pm kick-off local time), before a clash against Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich three days later (7:30pm kick-off local time).

The last of those games takes place 10 days before the new Premier League season is projected to begin, with the 2023/24 top-flight fixtures set to be announced on Thursday 15 June and the opening batch of TV picks to be confirmed latterly.

Liverpool are reversing their pre-season plans from last summer, when they began with two games in the Far East before reverting to mainland Europe a few days later.

As ever, we can expect the games against Karlsruher, Greuther Furth, Leicester and Bayern to feature a mixture of established players getting primed for the upcoming campaign, academy youngsters hoping to take their chance to impress, and a first glimpse at any new signings made up to that point.

Liverpool pre-season fixtures 2023 (all kick-off times BST):

Wednesday 19 July: Karlsruher SC, 5:30pm

Monday 24 July: Greuther Furth, noon

Sunday 30 July: Leicester, 10am

Wednesday 2 August: Bayern Munich, 12:30pm

