Liverpool may have signed next Luka Modric after big Fabrizio Romano update

Adam Lallana’s prior comments about his soon-to-be former teammate Alexis Mac Allister will have no doubt got Liverpool fans off their seats.

Comparisons to Real Madrid legend Luka Modric will have certainly stuck out within the mix ahead of the Argentine’s reportedly impending move, as Fabrizio Romano confirmed the club has booked a medical on Tuesday this week in a tweet.

“OK, he’s not the quickest or the strongest, but it doesn’t matter, because up here [points to forehead] he’s like Modric,” the ex-Red was quoted as saying. “He’s so smart. He knows that the football is faster than anyone or anything. Alexis is of that ilk.”

The Argentine international is understood to have agreed on personal terms with the Merseysiders, with a contract keeping him at Anfield until June 2028.

Comparisons to Luka Modric should excite fans

At 24 years of age, there’s plenty of room left for our new World Cup winner to grow with the squad and further transform his game.

The versatile midfielder could certainly do worse than aim for Luka Modric, now 37 and still at the top of his game in a phenomenal Real Madrid midfield that has dominated Europe these past few years.

It’s far too early to be thinking of Mac Allister having as illustrious or long-lasting a career, though it’s a transfer we feel may still be somewhat underrated beyond and within the borders of Merseyside.

