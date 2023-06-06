Liverpool submitted offer for ‘Messi-like’ free transfer this summer; opted for PSG instead – report

Liverpool fans knew that this summer was going to be full of some wild transfer speculation and we now have another story to add to the list, with one possible target looking to have turned us down.

As reported by Spanish outlet as (translated): ‘Marco Asensio had proposals from Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa on the table, but he has finally opted for PSG’.

To hear that we had tried to convince the Spaniard to move to Anfield is certainly interesting and it’s hard to argue against his CV, after winning three leagues and three Champions Leagues during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

It’s not hard to find fans of the 27-year-old with former Real Madrid star Jorge Valdano claiming (translated): “Asensio shines no matter where he plays, but he does remind me somewhat of Messi when he plays” (via besoccer.com).

With 12 goals and eight assists in 51 games for Los Blancos this season, the versatile attacking midfielder is adept at performing across the front three and in a central midfield role for Carlo Ancelotti’s side – all whilst boasting an impressive durability.

Therefore, it makes senses that the Reds would want to submit a formal offer for his services but it seems clear that PSG were able to convince him a little better than we could.

Whether that’s by lining his pockets with silver or with the lure of top tier European football, let’s hope it’s a decision that the former Mallorca man lives to regret.

