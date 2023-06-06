Liverpool target told he can now ‘undergo a medical’ ahead of potential Anfield switch

Alexis Mac Allister’s proposed move to Liverpool Football Club this summer appears to be nearing a conclusion ahead of the opening of the window.

Football Insider reporter David Lynch confirmed in a tweet that Brighton and Hove Albion ‘granted’ the player permission to undergo a medical ahead of the potential switch.

BREAKING: Brighton have granted Alexis Mac Allister permission to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed move to Liverpool. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) June 6, 2023

The Argentine has enjoyed a productive season with the Seagulls this term, registering 15 goal contributions in 40 games (across all competitions).

Alexis Mac Allister all but done… so what next?

The very same question was put to Lynch online, to which he responded: “It’s not clear yet. Have written about who Liverpool like but it’s very open at the minute.”

As far as Empire of the Kop have been led to believe, it seems that Nice’s Khephren Thuram, negotiations pending, will be the most likely next avenue to be explored at full pelt.

Fellow Frenchman Manu Kone is likewise admired, though it would appear the case that interest is comparatively more advanced for the Ligue 1 ace.

Only time will tell just how quickly we can get a second deal of the summer done, and whether it will occur before the opening of the window on June 14th.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!