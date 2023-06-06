Update on Liverpool’s ‘certain interest’ in Premier League star performer last season – report

Liverpool supporters are ready for a hectic summer of transfer rumours and the majority of names are coming from players who are thriving in other top leagues around Europe but this midfielder is plying his trade a little closer to home.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop, Jacque Talbot reported: ‘We broke the initial interest in late March, we heard a suggestion (Southampton want £50m as their asking price – it won’t be that, it will be closer to £40m, maybe even less than that) that Tyler Morton could be sold to Southampton to subsidise the overall fee.

‘Liverpool are more likely to get Thuram and Kone than Lavia at this point – that would be my guess. There’s certainly interest there, though. The only reason I say I guess is that, with such a pivotal season coming up, I wonder if Lavia’s experience might dissuade them.

Saying that, he has had a really good Premier League season, he’s been the star performer for Southampton, despite them being relegated. He is tremendous, but as of hearing any more – nothing recently’.

Although Southampton were relegated this season, it’s clear that Romeo Lavia was a star performer for the side that he made 34 appearances for in all competitions – which is certainly some going for a teenager.

Performing in a defensive midfield role and also filling in at centre-back, it may well prove to be that the emergence of Stefan Bajcetic has meant that we no longer need to invest in this specialist position.

With Fabinho being 29-years-old and the ability for Jordan Henderson and the 18-year-old Spaniard to also play there, perhaps we have decided that focusing on options who are more capable in the No.8 position could be the most beneficial for this summer.

It is good to see we have some contingency plans in place though and for another player in the region of £40m, which is quickly becoming a theme for the target price we want to spend on each option that is brought to Merseyside in the coming weeks.

