(Video) talkSPORT man ‘not totally convinced’ Mac Allister could solve Liverpool’s ‘problems’

Alexis Mac Allister’s move to Liverpool now seems to be a matter of when rather than if, with Brighton granting permission for the midfielder to undergo a medical at Anfield.

The 2022 World Cup winner looks set to become the Reds’ first signing of the summer and represents a significant early coup for new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke.

Following a magnificent 12 months in which he won football’s ultimate prize with Argentina and netted 12 goals for his club as they qualified for Europe for the first time in their history (Transfermarkt), the 24-year-old looks like being a superb capture by the Merseyside club.

However, talkSPORT’s Adrian Durham has expressed his doubts as to whether Mac Allister will get Liverpool back challenging for major silverware, despite rating him as a player.

He told the radio station’s breakfast show: “Am I the only one who’s not totally convinced that he’s actually that good,” with Laura Woods merrily interjecting “Yes, you are the only one”.

Durham then continued: “I appreciate he’s won a World Cup, but there are a lot of other good players around. I’ll put my hands up if I’m totally wrong, but I don’t think he had his greatest second half of the season after the World Cup. Maybe that was understandable coming down from that.

“[He’s a] terrific player, a top-level player – I’m not saying anything other than that – but if you’re Liverpool and you want to get back to winning titles and winning Champions Leagues, does he solve the problems they’ve got in midfield.

“If he does, then fair enough, but I’m not totally convinced by that.”

It’ll take more than just Mac Allister to revolutionise Liverpool’s midfield, but securing his signature would represent a massive statement by the Reds.

Also, in relation to Durham’s statement about the 24-year-old’s displays diminishing after his triumph with Argentina in Qatar six months ago, the Argentine actually scored more goals this season following the tournament (seven) than before it (five).

A Liverpool team featuring two players signed after relegation (Andy Robertson and Gini Wijnaldum) went on to conquer Europe and England under Jurgen Klopp, so we firmly believe a man who inspired Brighton to a historic Europa League berth could make a huge impact at Anfield.

You can see the full clip below, via @talkSPORT on Twitter: