Liverpool eyeing free transfer swoop for 25y/o with close ties to two other Reds targets – report

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a potential free transfer swoop for a forward who knows two of the Reds’ other mooted targets quite well.

According to Fichajes, the Anfield hierarchy have eyes on Marcus Thuram, who’ll be out of contract at Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of this month and is being sought to replace another soon-to-be free agent in Bobby Firmino.

The report mentions that the Frenchman also has interest from ‘several top European clubs’, so it could come down to which one presents the most attractive proposal to the striker.

The 25-year-old has close ties with two other Liverpool transfer targets, as the older brother of Khephren Thuram and a teammate of Manu Kone.

The Borussia Monchengladbach forward leaves the German club off the back of his most prolific season for them, netting 16 times in all competitions, with 13 of those coming in the Bundesliga (Transfermarkt).

In theory, Liverpool should have little difficulty in presenting him with a wage packet he may find attractive. As per FBref, Thuram earns roughly £53.5k per week, so even a 15% increase on that would still place him among the lower end of the pay scale at Anfield.

Allied with his availability on a free transfer, that’d make him a very affordable pickup for the Reds should they choose to pursue him.

Furthermore, if he’s recruited by Jurgen Klopp and co, he could even play a part in possibly enticing his brother and his teammate to both accompany him to Merseyside.

Even though Liverpool are well stocked for forwards in their current squad, there’d be plenty of valid reasons to try and bring in the 25-year-old, both for the direct impact he could make at Anfield and (perhaps) the opportunity to effectively act as an agent in attempting to lure a couple more targets to the club.

