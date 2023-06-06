Talbot: Mount transfer shows Liverpool have learned from ‘Tchouameni situation’ last summer

Last summer saw Liverpool miss out on Aurelien Tchouameni and this one may well see the same club pip us to the signing of Jude Bellingham but it’s clear that we’re learning from past mistakes on this front.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop, Jacque Talbot gave an insight into interest in Mason Mount: ‘Apparently, Liverpool are being careful not to allow for a repeat of the Aurelien Tchouameni situation where a target goes and they have no-one there, because they did it last year.

‘They prepared this time around, which is why we’re seeing Mac Allister getting done so thoroughly because, similar to how Mount was, they’ve done the selling of it, they’ve done the legwork to get someone of his calibre in.

‘Basically, Mac Allister was always there as a bit of a fallback for Bellingham, in case Bellingham decided to go to Real Madrid’.

It had seemed for an extended period of time that Mason Mount was poised to become a Red but this now seems to have slipped away, mainly because of our failure to secure Champions League football in the next campaign.

However, instead of allowing a situation like last summer where we failed to look for (or already be monitoring) alternatives – it’s clear we now have plenty of irons in the fire.

If Alexis Mac Allister was the alternative for the Borussia Dortmund teenager, then the likes of Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram could well prove to be solid substitutes for the Chelsea midfielder.

Although missing out on two English targets means that we may have to re-assess our homegrown players quota, it’s fair to say that the quality of our alternatives could well prove to show that we have got the better end of the deal.

