‘Look at his pedigree…’ – Neil Jones gives verdict on reported wantaway Liverpool target

Neil Jones has given his verdict on Liverpool’s recent links with Benjamin Pavard, believing that the Frenchman would be ‘an upgrade on Joe Gomez’ but not getting too hopeful of a transfer coming off.

The Reds are believed to have enquired about a move for the Bayern Munich defender as he seeks an exit from the Bundesliga champions (Kicker), with Florian Plettenberg naming Anfield among several viable destinations for the 27-year-old.

The GOAL.com reporter was speaking to The Redmen TV‘s Journo Insight show when he said: “I think you say he is an upgrade on Joe Gomez, personally. You look at his pedigree: he’s won the World Cup, he’s played a lot of years at Bayern, he’s played for France. But is Joe Gomez going?

“I can’t see Liverpool signing a right back to play right back for them. I think it would be more a centre back who you can can stick at right back. A bit of a Gomez if they were to do that. I think that would be hinging on whether Gomez leaves.

“I’m not sure about Pavard. He clearly looks like he wants to leave Bayern. He’s going to be one of those names I think that’s going to crop up in the next month or so.

“You’ve got the new manager in place in Tuchel. You’ve got changes in the boardroom as well, so it could be a summer of change. There’s plenty to keep an eye on over there.

“Pavard is a fine player with a fine pedigree, so I’m not amazed he’s linked with Liverpool. I’d be a little bit surprised if Liverpool bought him this summer.”

If Liverpool were to sign the 2018 World Cup winner, they wouldn’t be getting someone who’s strictly a centre-back or right-back, as he played both positions in almost equal measure throughout 43 appearances in the most recent campaign (Transfermarkt).

That adaptability must appeal to Jurgen Klopp, particularly if he plans to persist with playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in a midfield role, as it’d give the Reds someone who’s comfortable on the right-hand side of the back four while giving the academy graduate less of a defensive responsibility.

Of course, Gomez is also quite comfortable both in the middle and on the right, although he doesn’t seem to be fully trusted by the manager, starting just 15 Premier League games this season (Transfermarkt).

As Jones says, Pavard has a rich footballing CV, with four Bundesliga titles and the Champions League to go along with his World Cup triumph with France five years ago (Transfermarkt), and at 27 he’d still have plenty of mileage left in him while already boasting an abundance of top-level experience.

Even if the reliable journalist can’t envisage the Frenchman lining up in a Liverpool shirt, the Reds would still be well advised to keep their hand in for the player should an opportunity arise to bring him to Anfield.

