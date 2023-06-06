Price set by Brighton for Mac Allister teammate; ‘Liverpool could yet enter the race’ – report

Brighton enjoyed a terrific season and so there’s little surprise that we were convinced to sign Alexis Mac Allister and that now we appear to be interested in one of his talented teammates.

As reported by Sam Dean for The Telegraph: ‘Brighton are set to demand significantly more than £70 million for Moises Caicedo this summer as the race for the midfielder’s signature begins to intensify…

‘It is also thought that Liverpool could yet enter the race, depending on the finances involved, even though Jurgen Klopp’s side are in the process of finalising a move for Alexis Mac Allister, Caicedo’s Brighton team-mate’.

READ MORE: Chelsea enter race with Liverpool for ‘pure gold’ midfielder; scored brace against Barcelona – report

Last January was filled with rumours surrounding our chances of possibly signing Moises Caicedo and so links to the player once again shouldn’t come as too much of a shock in the summer window.

What may be a surprise though is the thought that we would be willing to go and spend £70 million on another midfielder from the same club, as we looked poised to also take their World Cup winner.

The 21-year-old has won himself plenty of supporters with his performances at the AMEX and we would have to battle off a lot of interest, before we were even in a position to be able to spend that amount of money on the player.

Whether Jurgen Klopp will think that Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic and Jordan Henderson are enough cover for the defensive midfielder role, or that the Ecuadorian could provide the star quality we need there (as well as being competently utilised as a right-back towards the end of the campaign) – only time will tell.

One thing that is for sure though, the former Beerschot midfielder looks to have enough ability to play for the Reds and many other top teams in Europe.

Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!