Romano: Liverpool make ‘direct contact’ over moves for two transfer targets following Reds request

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have made ‘direct contact’ with the agents of two of their primary transfer targets in recent days.

The Reds are on the verge of completing their first summer signing, with a medical booked for Alexis Mac Allister ahead of his move being finalised, and could now switch their attention to further midfield recruitment, having requested for scope in getting the deal for the Argentine done first.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday morning, the Italian transfer reporter outlined: “Liverpool have been in direct contact with both Manu Koné and Khephren Thuram agents again this week. Internal discussion taking place over official proposals.

“Liverpool asked for some time to close in on Mac Allister deal then decide on new midfielders.”

READ MORE: ‘On Wednesday…’ – Romano drops Mac Allister to Liverpool ‘plan’; he ‘wants move completed’ soon

READ MORE: Liverpool eyeing free transfer swoop for 25y/o with close ties to two other Reds targets

This morning’s update from Romano ties in with a tweet from yesterday in which he indicated that Liverpool appear to be taking their various transfer targets step by step.

Once Mac Allister’s move is fully sealed, Jorg Schmadtke and co can then give much firmer attention to the pursuits of Kone and Thuram, who look set to take precedence over other prospective recruits for whom work is ongoing in the background.

It points to a well-structured and ideally mapped-out transfer strategy from the Anfield hierarchy, with a clear plan in place as to the prioritisation of targets and a staggered policy being taken, rather than going in with an incoherent scattergun approach.

We can hopefully expect discernible progress regarding the Borussia Monchengladbach and Nice midfielders between now and this time next week, particularly with those two set to jump to the top of the Liverpool powerbrokers’ to-do list after the Argentine’s move is confirmed.

You can see Romano’s tweet below, via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Liverpool have been in direct contact with both Manu Koné and Khephren Thuram agents again this week. 🚨🔴 #LFC Internal discussion taking place over official proposals. Liverpool asked for some time to close in on Mac Allister deal then decide on new midfielders. pic.twitter.com/bhKYpD73QB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions