‘On Wednesday…’ – Romano drops Mac Allister to Liverpool ‘plan’; he ‘wants move completed’ soon

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool’s ‘plan’ for the impending transfer of Alexis Mac Allister via Twitter on Tuesday morning.

The Italian reported yesterday that a ‘full agreement’ has been reached between player and club, as the lengthy pursuit of the Brighton midfielder appears to be nearing its conclusion, and it now seems as if the deal could be fully done over the next couple of days.

This morning, the Italian tweeted: “Understand Liverpool have booked a medical today for Alexis Mac Allister. The plan is advance on formal contracts stuff today, complete medical then sign contract on Wednesday. Deal until June 2028. Alexis wants move completed before travelling to join Argentina NT.”

After weeks of speculation, we finally seem to be approaching endgame when it comes to Liverpool’s pursuit of Mac Allister.

If the transfer is finalised in the next day or two, it’d mark a significant early coup for Jorg Schmadtke just a week after he took over as sporting director at Anfield, while also ensuring that the Reds once again have a major target acquired in the early weeks of the summer.

It’d also free up the recruitment team to accelerate their ongoing pursuits of other primary targets such as Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone, with Romano revealing that ‘conversations’ have taken place with the duo’s agents and that LFC chiefs can ‘focus on’ those two prospective deals once the Argentine’s move is done.

Mac Allister’s desire to get the transfer completed before teaming up with his nation for their upcoming friendlies against Australia (15 June) and Indonesia (19 June) could also see him push for the last few details to be boxed off quickly so that he can embark on international duty with his future secured.

It now seems only a matter of time before we see the official club correspondence to announce that the 24-year-old is a Liverpool player.

You can see Romano’s tweet below, via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Understand Liverpool have booked a medical today for Alexis Mac Allister. 🚨🔴 #LFC The plan is advance on formal contracts stuff today, complete medical then sign contract on Wednesday. Deal until June 2028. Alexis wants move completed before travelling to join Argentina NT. pic.twitter.com/GIXcSY9lom — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2023

