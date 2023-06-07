(Video) AI came up with new chant for incoming Alexis Mac Allister – it’s not awful

Alexis Mac Allister is soon set to become a Red, and there’s now a brand-spanking new song waiting for him ahead of his Anfield unveiling.

One Twitter user, @millimediaa, shared a clip of the tune in question, courtesy of ChatGPT and AI software… and it’s not the worst thing we’ve heard in the world.

It’s worth emphasising that AI could never replace the authenticity and ingenuity of a chant produced by Liverpool fans on the fly, however, and we’d back our supporters to come up with something far more special for the Kop to bounce to ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @millimediaa